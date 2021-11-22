Local health care providers explain ways to avoid or control diabetes

November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, and area health organizations are bringing attention to the disease and encouraging individuals to get tested.
According to The Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, TSET, the rate of diabetes has tripled in Oklahoma over the past 20 years. Chronic illness affects more than 330,000 people in the state, and Oklahoma has the fifth-highest rate of diabetes-related death in the country.
“Making just one healthy change, like replacing sugary drinks with sugar-free options, is a great first step toward preventing diabetes, especially for kids,” said Dr. Ashley Weedn, director of the Healthy Future Clinic. “Swapping out processed foods for healthy foods, fruits, and vegetables, also goes a long way.”
Dr. Kelly Marak, who practices internal medicine at Northeastern Health System, explained that there are two forms of Diabetes: Type 1 and Type 2. Type 1 is described by autoimmune destruction of the pancreas, which leads to impairment in insulin secretion.
“Type 2 diabetes is by far the most common type of diabetes in adults, affecting more than 90 percent in the United States,” she said.
Dr. Kenneth Gibson, chief medical officer of NeoHealth, said symptoms may include drastic weight loss, frequent urination, excessive thirst, blurry vision, and tingling pain, or numbness in hands and feet.
Diabetes is a problem that causes blood glucose levels to rise higher than normal. When people eat, their food breaks down into glucose, which gets sent to the blood. Insulin helps move the glucose from blood to body cells. When glucose enters the cells, it is used as fuel for energy, or stored for later use. For people who suffer from diabetes, they do not produce adequate insulin to perform this function.
Marak explained there are several risk factors for those who develop Type 2 diabetes. Individuals with a first-degree relative with Type 2 diabetes are two or three times more likely to develop the disease. Obesity also increases the risk by inducing resistance to insulin.
“Particularly individuals with abdominal obesity seem to be most at risk. A sedentary lifestyle, smoking, and alcohol consumption can increase the risk as well, so it is important to improve one’s lifestyle especially in the young adults,” she said. “Quality and quantity of sleep are also thought to be associated with development of Type 2 diabetes. Diet also plays a large role. Red meat, processed meat, and sugar sweetened beverages are associated with an increased risk, whereas a diet high in fruits, vegetables, nuts, whole grains, and olive oil is thought to be associated with a reduced risk.”
Individuals with Type 2 diabetes will often start out taking oral antihyperglycemics, but if their condition is not well-controlled, their doctor may add subcutaneous insulin. Metformin is typically the initial medication prescribed for Type 2 diabetics.
Marak said family and friends can support individuals with diabetes by helping them comply with their medication and by encouraging lifestyle conditions conducive to health.
“Perhaps during the holiday season, suggest taking a walk as a family rather than sitting down to watch a movie together, or research healthier recipes and incorporate them into your holiday meals. Changing one’s habits can be difficult when doing them alone, but together as a family, it may be easier, as you can support each other,” she said.
NeoHealth recommends that individuals see their primary care provider to be tested annually to see if they are diabetic.
“According to the National Institute of Health, over one-third of diabetics do not know they have it. Uncontrolled diabetes can result in heart disease, stroke, kidney problems, foot problems, nerve damage, and eye problems, including blindness,” said Gibson.
For information on diabetes and for quick meals, shopping lists, and recipes, users can visit. ShapeYourFutureOK.com.
