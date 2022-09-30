Two employees from Hearth & Pool in Tahlequah recently attended a National Training Academy course through the Chimney Safety Institute of America in Fairfield, Indiana. They both passed certification examinations and received their CSIA-Certified Chimney Sweep credentials. The CSIA has established a "standard of excellence in the industry by providing expert-led education and training to industry professionals." From left are: Boaz Wells and Chaney Duckworth.
Local hearth store employees attend National Training Academy course
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Cherokee Nation announces wage increase for tribal, business employees
- Tahlequah Save A Lot to reveal full store remodel
- Technology innovation center to bring over 200 tech jobs to Tahlequah
- POLICE BEAT 9-25-22: Drug-trafficking lands two in jail
- POLICE BEAT 9-27-22: Alleged stalker admits planting tracking device
- COLUMN: Not all Latinos are liberal
- SHERIFF'S BEAT 9-25-22: Woman admits using fentanyl at casino
- POLICE BEAT 9-29-22: Officers arrest several people for theft
- Investigator: Human trafficking not seen locally
- RIVERHAWKS ON FIRE: Coaches, players, fans agree there's a new spirit in the air at NSU
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.