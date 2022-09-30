Two employees from Hearth & Pool in Tahlequah recently attended a National Training Academy course through the Chimney Safety Institute of America in Fairfield, Indiana. They both passed certification examinations and received their CSIA-Certified Chimney Sweep credentials. The CSIA has established a "standard of excellence in the industry by providing expert-led education and training to industry professionals." From left are: Boaz Wells and Chaney Duckworth.