On Tuesday, the Northeastern State University History Department invited local historian and professor emeritus Brad Agnew, and his daughter, Kelly Agnew, a professor of integrative biology at the University of California, Berkeley, to give a presentation.
The duo recently published a book, "John Gill Lemmon: Andersonville Survivor and California Botanist," which follows the curious history of a Civil War prisoner of war who moved west and followed his passion by becoming a scientist.
UC Berkeley is home to the world's largest university herbarium, where Kelly works. Herbariums are like libraries of dried, pressed plant specimens. While most specimens are properly categorized, like all libraries, they receive shipments of boxes of plants that need to be categorized.
On one occasion, Kelly found an old uncategorized journal in a box and opened it. To her amazement, she realized the journal dated back to the 1800s and described the experiences of John Gill Lemmon, who fought for the Union during the Civil War. She called her father in Tahlequah.
“I wasn’t even interested. I am a local historian. Who cares about a cavalryman from Michigan?” said Brad.
Kelly insisted, and over time, they realized they had found a gem.
“[The journal] was his recollections of being in a prisoner of war camp while he was in the Union cavalry. He describes hospitals and battles. This was part of the cavalry campaign’s approach to Atlanta. A couple of pages in was a map of Andersonville Prison,” said Kelly.
She traveled to Pasadena to the Huntington Library and found a small, leather-bound book with scrawled writing on it, and it had maps of encampments on the Ohio River. Her research there helped fill in gaps about Lemmon's life.
Kelly explained that at the time Lemmon started his botanical work, scientists came from elite classes and had means. Charles Darwin epitomized what scientists strived to be like.
“He was finding plants and tried to send them down to San Francisco, and they dismissed him because he wasn’t of their class and background. He said, ‘OK, fine,’ and sent his specimens back east to Harvard to Asa Gray, who was a friend to Darwin,” she said.
Brad explained that Lemmon never fully recovered after the war.
“He was under a hundred pounds. He couldn’t work, but he was intrigued by the strange flora he never seen before. That probably saved his life,” said Brad.
Kelly added that he couldn’t hold a day job, likely because he suffered from PTSD. However, he carried his specimens and walked all over the Yosemite area, which exhausted him physically.
Lemmon collected specimens during the summer and categorized them in the winter. One particular plant was clover, of which he collected various species, including trifolium lemmonii. At that point, his brothers moved to the Sierra Nevadas, and they used clover to feed their livestock. In the online presentation, Kelly showed an image of the clover she used in her book.
“This is a closeup of the label. This was named for him. It is poor form to name a plant for yourself, but what he did was send it to Harvard. Two prominent scientists, [Asa] Gray and [Sereno] Watson, named it for him, so it is a species that bears his name. There are lots of these all over the Sierra Nevadas,” said Kelly.
Over the course of his life, Lemmon never became rich for his work, but his contributions spurred the creation of the UC-Berkeley Herbarium.
Check it out
The book combines the disciplines of history and botany and is the result of many years of labor. It is available on Amazon.com.
