The increasing spread of COVID-19 has forced hospitals around the country to take extra precautions, and Tahlequah's medical facilities are doing the same.
Officials with both the Cherokee Nation Health Services and Northeastern Health System say they are adjusting protocols due to the pandemic.
Area hospitals are restricting visitation as health officials urge the public to practice social distancing. At this time, CNHS discourages large groups of visitors in its health facilities. No matter the CNHS facility, visitors will be screened upon arrival, which consists of asking patients or visitors if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath. Patients will also have their temperature taken to assure they don't have a fever.
"They will also be asked if they have been in contact with anyone suspected of being infected with COVID-19," according to the CNHS website. "If the answer is yes to any of the pre-screening questions, the patient or visitor will be further screened by a nurse or provider. Masks will be given to patients and visitors with a positive pre-screening."
As of March 18, CNHS began calling patients to reschedule elective surgeries, and on March 23, all non-emergency appointments began to be rescheduled. After Gov.
At W.W. Hastings Hospital, patients are allowed one visitor or caregiver to accompany them to the hospital, and they will be required to remain on campus for the entire duration of the patient's stay. Visitors must be 18 years or older. For those who are expecting, Hastings will only allow one visitor to accompany labor and delivery patients, but that visitor will not be allowed to attend a C-section delivery, if applicable, and will be required to stay on the property for the entire duration.
Pediatric patients will be allowed one adult caregiver, who must stay on campus with the patient. Emergency room and urgent care patients will also be allowed on visitor. For end of life support, visitation will be approved by the medical director or house supervisor on a case-by-case basis.
"From the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cherokee Nation Health Services has worked in close coordination with our partners in the federal and state government. All our testing activity is performed in conjunction with the Oklahoma State Department of Health via its Acute Disease Services branch so that everyone has the most accurate and up-to-date information possible regardless of where the testing was performed. Tribal and Indian Health Service organizations are all sharing information to better serve the state of Oklahoma as we combat COVID-19 together," according to a statement provided to the Daily Press by CNHS.
Prospective patients should call their local health centers before arriving to discuss symptoms and recommendations with a nurse or provider. The Cherokee Nation COVID-19 Call Center lines are open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.. The number is 1-833-528-0063. Cherokee speakers can call 539-234-4040, and lines are open 24/7.
The NHS COVID-19 hotline is 918-822-1175. Effective March 26, at 12 a.m., all visitation will be restricted with the exception of certain circumstances NHS.
Meanwhile, all education not related to COVID-19 has been suspended, including any clinical rotation of any sort, as well as ongoing education to NHS staff. The hospital has formed a task force that meets daily to review any changes to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or Oklahoma State Department of Health.
"NHS would like to remind the community and our patients to follow what the CDC calls 'good hygiene,'" said Erielle Stout, senior director of marketing and development. "This means cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or the crook of your arm when you cough or sneeze, then throw away the tissue immediately. CDC also encourages the practice of social distancing, meaning, deliberately increasing the physical space between people, preferably at least 6 feet, to avoid spreading illness."
NHS also recommends cleaning all the surfaces people coming in contact with routinely, and hands should be washed frequently throughout the day.
NHS has also stepped up its protocols regrind screening, as everyone who enters the building will receive it. There will be limited access to the building, and the facility is using personal protective equipment and conducting Oxivir-TB and bleach cleaning.
No elective surgeries will be offered unit further notice. NHS is currently operating with the capacity level that matches census and acuity level of its patients, Stout said.
"We have contingency plans for numerous scenarios including working from home, job and shift sharing when circumstances warrant. NHS is preparing staff, should infections arise, by providing education on CDC guidelines and our employee health CareLearning technology platform that are being implemented at this time," she said.
