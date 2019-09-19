Hotels and motels in Tahlequah haven't received the same amount of business this summer as in the past, and that could be troubling news for those in the local tourism industry.
Tahlequah is a hub for travelers and tourists, as the area's natural resources and cultural history bring thousands of people to Northeastern Oklahoma. A sign of the times is the amount of dollars the city collects from its hotel and motel tax.
"When we see the growth in the hotel tax collection, then we know our visitor and tourism numbers are increasing," said Gena McPhail, tourism director. "So that's a great thing, because then we see that people are coming back to Tahlequah and experiencing Tahlequah for all the good that we know is here."
The numbers are not growing, though. The tax collection for June, July and August in 2018 was higher than the summer-span of months this year. In summer 2018, the city collected $51,933.23 in lodging excise taxes.
This summer, the city received only $42,354.72.
Not every hotel or motel is seeing a decrease, however. The Holiday Inn Express and the Cherokee Inn were the only two establishments to report an increase for July 2019. Meanwhile, about half of the hotels and motels received less businesses for June this year. In August, the total amount collected in taxes was more than $6,200 less.
"We want all of the hotels to do well, because they all offer something different - economic levels and so on," said McPhail. "One hotel might offer something a little bit more than others, but some people might not be able to afford that higher [priced] hotel."
With homes flooded in Fort Gibson, Muskogee, Braggs, and parts of Kansas, many believe the weather contributed to the dearth of visitors this summer.
"I think there were a lot of variables that were the cause of our businesses being down," said McPhail. "Not only was our weather impacting that, but the weather outside of this area caused a lot of distress on the Oklahomans, Kansas, and in Missouri, as well."
While the weather has likely impacted the city's tourism, there have also been complaints about the conditions of a few of the hotels in town. Some visitors have reported their rooms were not cleaned properly, accommodations were not adequate, and in a few instances, people who have made a reservation somewhere found the place closed when they arrived. At least one hotel reportedly had an issue with bed bugs.
McPhail couldn't comment on the condition of local hotels, but wants all of the establishments to "offer the best."
"My wish would be that all of these hotels can offer the best them - for the level of stay they can offer," she said.
