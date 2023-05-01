The Humane Society of Cherokee County has continued to help the surrounding community’s dogs and cat population for the past 20 years.
Shaun West, president of the HSCC board of directors, said the group is a nonprofit that promotes animal education and welfare among Cherokee County residents and hosts a no-kill shelter.
“People love dogs and cats, and they are very appreciative of a group of people that focus their time on and energy on the animals,” said West. “It adds to the quality of life for people who live in our county.”
HSCC has been active in helping the community for the past two decades and now has around 40 to 50 members from the area, with some living throughout the United States who support the group.
West said the mission of the HSCC will always be to aid and support area animals that have been abandoned or abused, but the group is now focusing on educating people and pushing for pets to be spayed and neutered.
The group’s spay-and-neuter programs have performed the surgeries on 8,296 dogs and cats in the area.
“This is a tremendous number since one female dog and her offspring can produce 67,000 puppies in six years and one female cat and her offspring can produce 20,000 kittens in just five years,” said West.
One of the most difficult parts of being a part of HSCC for West is that “there is never enough time.”
“I feel like all of the dogs and cats at the shelter are ‘mine’ and wish I could be with them every day, but that is impossible, so I make their lives as good as possible when I am there,” said West.
While not having enough time may be difficult, West said the most rewarding aspect is when someone contacts volunteers about an animal that was adopted from HSCC years earlier, and explains how the dog has blessed the owner.
West said anyone who wants to get involved with HSCC can email humanecherokeecounty.org or call 918-457-7997.
Check it out
The Humane Society of Cherokee County will be at Tahlequah’s Fido Fest on Sept. 16-17. This event that will feature vendors, dog-related businesses, and adoptable dogs. The group will also be at the third annual Tahlequah Arts and Craft Market at the Cherokee County Community Building on May 6.
