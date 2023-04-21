Centenarians of Oklahoma was proud to honor a Peggs woman on the occasion of her 100th birthday celebration in Sapulpa, Oklahoma, and induct her into the Centenarians of Oklahoma Hall of Fame.
Jacqueline "Jackie" (Rule) Robertson was a longtime resident of Sapulpa. She was "Outstanding Girl" of her 1941 Sapulpa graduating class. Her family owned and operated the Rule Furniture Store in Sapulpa for 50 years.
She attended Tulsa Business College and worked in the insurance business where she was past president of Tulsa Insurance Women. Her life advice is "Treat others like you would like to be treated."
She resides in both Peggs and Tulsa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.