Local jail officials explain unique challenges

Cherokee County jail officials say they face a number of challenges while on the clock, including unruly inmates and job vacancies.
Cherokee County Detention Center Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said there are currently 32 employees at the facility, and there are four vacancies. Those hired have to pass drug tests and background checks.
“We have a drug test that includes marijuana and a background check. They have to be 21 to go to CLEET [training] and we can hire you at 18,” said Girdner.
Applicants don’t have to have any form of training prior to being hired, as the center provides in-house training.
“The state has a mandate of 24 hours, and we excel on that. We do a lot of hands-on training and that exceeds the state’s recommendation,” Girdner said.
Sylvia Holmes has been day shift supervisor for 15 years. She said inmates who are on suicide watch in booking are monitored 24/7 and are physically checked every 15 minutes.
“People in the pods get checked on every hour, and we are getting them booked in throughout the day,” said Holmes.
She said a typical booking process takes about 15 minutes, unless the inmate was booked earlier and is already in the system.
“If they’ve been here before, then it doesn’t take that long, because everything is already in there except for their charges and what they’re wearing,” said Holmes.
Detention officers start their day with a head count of all inmates to make sure everyone is present.
“They will pass trays, which is food, and they’ll give out medications. Of course, they do all booking and intakes throughout the day as [inmates] come in,” said Girdner.
Holmes is a certified Medication Administration Technician and can hand out medication. She said that wasn’t required as part of her supervisor position at the jail.
“When the meds come in, we count them, and then if our med tech isn’t going to be there the next day, we set those up until the day returns,” she said.
Both Holmes and Girdner said the biggest challenge they face inside the jail is handling those who have mental issues.
“I would say the greatest challenge in today is mental health since the state of Oklahoma is lacking in mental health facilities,” said Girdner. “We ask a lot of our people and through the day, they have to have some medical training, they have to be a psychiatrist, school teacher, and they have to be a little bit of everything.”
Girdner is looking into a pay increase from $23,500 to $30,000 a year for new hires, and he plans to bring that before the Governmental Authority Board.
“I’m looking at some type of longevity program and I’m looking at options in the budget and seeing what we can do,” he said.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, anyone who's interested in becoming a correctional officer doesn’t need prior experience or training. Plus, there’s a $2,500 sign-on bonus.
Lane Gordon worked for CCDC for a short time before he took on another job. He said there were no issues with being short-handed on the night shift.
"I could see it being challenging if you're working the day shift, but it wasn't challenging at night," he said.
Holmes said many inmates these days are booked into jail due to drug offenses and public drunkenness.
