Local kids go for the exotic with library's animal videos

Children can find plenty to explore in the backyards and woods of Northeastern Oklahoma, but sometimes, they may yearn to see more exotic places and creatures.
The Tahlequah Public Library comes to the rescue with a variety of programs and videos available on its website.
Many parents of today’s youngsters enjoyed watching “The Crocodile Hunter,” with Steve Irwin. The adventurous Australian never shied from wrestling alligators or tackling any type of wildlife encountered in the outback. But his popular show came to an end when he was killed by a stingray in 2006.
Today, a new generation of wildlife watchers aren’t without similar adventures. Steve’s son Robert, a tiny child when his father died, proves he’s a chip off the old croc in a series of videos available through the library’s YouTube channel. He looks and sounds like his father, and inherited his love and skills with wildlife. Parents who prefer to keep their kids safely at home while COVID-19 remains a threat can dial them up on their computers.
“G’Day!” Robert greets in one of the videos, a tour of the family’s Australia Zoo. He shows off a variety of creatures — a red Macaw, a koala and, of course, a gator.
A fuzzy Asian small clawed otter looked somewhat cuddly and harmless enough, but Robert said that of all the animals at the Australia Zoo, it was the one his father feared most: “He was actually terrified of it.” For some reason, the otters used to attack the senior Irwin whenever he entered their enclosure. Robert didn’t have that trouble.
Next, Robert showed off several giant tortoises.
“I always think if the food isn’t good enough for me, it’s not good enough for tortoises,” he said, taking a crunchy bite from a carrot and then offering it to one of the big reptiles. Later he repeated the carrot offering to a giraffe, keeping one end of the vegetable in its mouth while the giraffe wrapped its long tongue around the remainder.
But if the big crocodiles at the zoo aren’t frightening enough, the facility also contains a section of dinosaur sculptures. The crocodile ancestors of 75 million years ago were 12 meters, or 40 feet, long.
“My dad actually loved dinosaurs. He made a documentary about them,” Robert said.
Another favorite species unfamiliar to most Americans is the echidna, a spined creature. Brave visitors to the Australia Zoo are encouraged to take their shoes off in the echidna enclosure. They’ll get food put on their feet and the animals would lick it off.
Robert visited his sister Bindi, a few years older, who was working with a tiger cub. He said the cub represents a new generation, "just like me and Bindi are the next generation of Australia Zoo.”
Another of the animals unique to Australia is the wombat, which Robert described as “Australia’s bulldozers of the bush.” Strangely enough, the wombat – which somewhat resembles a groundhog – has a hard posterior. When confronted by a foe, it presents its rear end, which is so hard the predator can’t grab onto it.
The Australia Zoo also features the world’s largest wildlife hospital. It has treated more than 51,000 animals at the time of the taping. It works with about 90 koalas a month, many of them brought in with broken limbs after being hit by cars.
Robert climbed over a statue of Cameron the Crocodile, named for its sculptor. Cameron, a prehistoric croc, is 27 feet long and would have weighed more than a ton.
“The amazing thing is, it’s still possible for a croc to get this big,” he said.
He also discussed the close relationship between dinosaurs and the birds of today. It’s amazing to realize the Allosaurus, a fierce predator, is related to the chicken on the table for Sunday dinner, he said.
What expedition to Australia zoo would be complete without a display of feeding the gators? The zoo has about 40 in a giant lagoon. When gator feeding time comes, the crew gathers the buckets of feed and rapidly spreads them through the lagoon.
“It’s just absolute mayhem from then,” Robert said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.