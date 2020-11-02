Local kids venture out for 'safe' trick-or-treating

Tahlequah parents celebrated Halloween with their young trick-or-treaters - and with caution.
A global pandemic has put the kibosh on everyday activities since March. With the holidays approaching, local parents said they want to make those moments as normal as possible.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued special guidelines because traditional Halloween activities are considered high-risk for spreading the COVID-19 virus. According to the CDC, moderate-risk activities include participating in one-way trick-or-treating; attending an outdoor costume party where protective masks are used and social distancing is encouraged; or visiting a pumpkin patch where hand sanitizer is used and masks are worn.
"We just stayed around our neighborhood in Greenwood," said Kandee Stopp. "We walked from our house around a few blocks. I let it be as normal as possible for [my daughter]. Run up, say 'trick-or-treat' real quick, and run back."
Stopp said she took hand sanitizer with her and used it in between stops of houses.
"If there was a crowd at one house, we would stand back and wait a bit until our turn. But really, it wasn't too crazy crowded in our area," Stopp said.
Levi Keehler took his youngest trick-or-treating, using extra precautions and following the CDC guidelines. He said he noticed just how different this year was, compared to years past.
"It went well. Much less traffic, more candy given out due to less trick-or-treaters, [but] a lot less houses, though," Keehler said.
While many were out and about gathering candy, Heather-Rose Thompson had to play it safe, since she and her family just recovered from COVID-19.
"[My] husband, toddler, and I had it. Our oldest son, Sammy, had gone to my in-laws' the day before my husband became ill," Thompson said. "I didn't get to see Sammy for nearly three weeks."
Thompson said she, her youngest son, and her husband were all medically cleared by Oct. 21. However, they weren't able to celebrate their favorite holiday.
"We had a small gathering on Oct. 30, but we were not at all about to go trick-or-treating," Thompson said. "We couldn't risk Sam getting it. Plus, I normally try to really do up my house for the season, but because we were sick, I didn't get to finish my decorating."
Thompson said while she and her family had to adjust traditions to ensure no one else got sick, they still had a fun Halloween night.
