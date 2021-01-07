Local law enforcement officers say they understand the dilemma of Washington, D.C., cops who were trying to tamp down riots Wednesday, Jan. 6, but they have been trained to deal with it if a similar violent protest erupted here.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said he was appalled by what he saw happen at the U.S. Capitol.
“I feel like a peaceful protest is an inherent right of any American,” said King. “Unfortunately, for some people, it wasn’t peaceful yesterday. It wasn’t a peaceful protest and it crossed the line.”
Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed their way into both chambers of Congress, and lawmakers were forced to evacuate.
Rioters eventually clashed with police before entering the building, and four people ended up dead. The National Guard and federal police were called in to regain control.
District Attorney Jack Thorp also said he was shocked and saddened by the events of the day.
“I understand the hostility and the partisan divisiveness that has gripped our republic,” said Thorp. “I am mad about where we are as a country, and how we got here.”
According to Thorp, this event should serve as a catalyst to bring change.
“We must learn as a republic to work at open and honest discourse and embrace our states as citizens for a common good. The rule of law and our system of government must prevail if we are to survive as a free nation,” said Thorp.
King said he’s not anticipating any riots here such as the one seen in Washington, D.C., but that doesn’t mean he or his officers aren’t prepared for one.
“Just like with any other incident, regardless of the subject matter, we have to be prepared to face what the day brings us at the PD,” said King. “You still have to obey the laws of state of Oklahoma and the city of Tahlequah. We’re here to enforce those laws if any are violated.”
While clashes occurred, guns were drawn, and people were killed in D.C., Thorp said the mere presence of someone on the scene of a protest that turns violent isn’t enough to file charges.
“The vast majority of the protesters I have seen were lawfully assembling and exercising their right to free speech,” he said. “I would have to be convinced that a person actually violated the laws of the state of Oklahoma, and that violation occurred or had some nexus to District 27.”
The DA said he has no plans to prosecute anyone who may have been at that riot or any others unless a report is presented to him that would include his jurisdiction boundaries.
“In the unlikely event that occurs, then I would consider any possible relevant charges, uphold my oath, and only charge if I believe that probable cause existed that a crime occurred within District 27,” said Thorp.
However, U.S. Attorney Brian Kuester, Thorp's predecessor and a Trump appointee to his current office, said the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies are investigating the D.C. riots.
“If the Eastern District of Oklahoma is the proper venue for prosecuting anyone who committed criminal acts that occurred, the U.S. Attorney’s Office here will prosecute them,” said Kuester.
