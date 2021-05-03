Local law enforcement officers complete CSI certification from NSU

BROKEN ARROW — Eleven law enforcement officers were recognized Thursday for completing the Crime Scene Investigation Certification Program at the Northeastern State University Broken Arrow Campus.
NSU’s Crime Scene Investigation Certificate is accredited by the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training and is the only one of its kind that currently exists in Oklahoma. This hands-on program is designed for current law enforcement officers who would like to further develop their understanding, skills and expertise as it relates to crime scene investigations. The program is offered in partnership with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Broken Arrow Police Department and Northeastern State University.
“Today marks our fifth cohort class and we’ve had over 60 officers complete this training to date and are very proud of this certificate that you have completed and earned,” Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Deborah Landry said during the ceremony. “We value very much professional development and training of this nature that enhances the skills that you already have.”
The latest cohort of law enforcement officers who completed 128 hours of intensive, blended online and in-person training to earn this certificate are: Special Agent Lindsey Adamson, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation; Detectives Josh Girdner and Jason Girdner, Tahlequah Police Department; Detective Nick Labadie, Tulsa Police Department; Special Agent Eli Turley, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation; Officer Shawn Cowart, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service; Detective Leila Rau, Owasso Police Department; Investigator Daryn Zanfardino, Perkins Police Department; Detective Julie Hopper, Tulsa Police Department; Officer Maryia Towe, Gore Police Department; and Detective Cody Ziegler, Sands Springs Police Department.
Dr. Eloy Chavez, dean of the College of Extended Learning, said prior to the program’s offering, law enforcement officers had to travel out of state for this type of training. He added this created a setback for law enforcement personnel to complete their duties and serve their communities.
“The officials from OSBI have been great to work with,” Chavez said. “Quality subject matter instructors are provided that not only read on Crime Scene Investigation, but experience it with everyday real-life situations. Not too many fields of study have instructors that not only study within their field, but experience their field.”
For more information on this and other certificates, visit academics.nsuok.edu/continuingeducation.
