Local lawmakers give priority to COLA issue

Oklahoma lawmakers submitted more than 2,000 bills for the state legislative session, among them are initiatives like designating cornmeal hoecakes as the official state cornbread or allowing for Make America Great Again license plates.
Most elected officials have bigger fish to fry, such as working on health care issues, criminal justice reform, and education improvements. State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, said some of the more trivial pieces of legislation - like the cornbread bill - make for a giggle or two, but could put Oklahoma in an uninviting light.
"You start looking through there and you're going to find some goofy ones," said Pemberton. "I don't pay much attention to those."
What Pemberton and State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, are paying attention to is legislation to give retirees a cost-of-living adjustment.
It's been more than 10 years since retirees received a COLA, and there are few proposals to change that. State Sen. Ron Sharp, R-Shawnee, announced legislation to reapportion a percentage of new taxes to provide more regular COLAs for Oklahoma's six public retirement systems and would create the Cost-of-Living Adjustment Revenue Revolving Fund. Apportionments would include one-third of taxes on alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and half of the excise tax on medical marijuana.
While many local residents are happy to see legislators pursue a new COLA, some believe there are better ways to fund the adjustments.
"I'm definitely happy to see work on COLAs for Oklahoma's retirees, but the responsible thing for the Legislature to do would be to fund them appropriately from the general fund," said Dell Barnes, vice chair of the Cherokee County Democrats. "This idea sounds like the kind of thing that will limit future COLAs with the excuse that 'the excises are down, so the money is not there.' The people who have served our state deserve better."
But Pemberton and Meredith have another bill addressing COLAs that they would prefer to see passed, and doing so would require less hoops to jump through. Meredith has authored COLA bills every year since he's been in the Legislature, but he's hoping to see a bill the House already passed last session - authored by State Rep. Avery Frix, R-Muskogee, and Pemberton - that would draw dollars from the six agencies' trust funds that are already in place.
"It's been passed by the House and if it passes the Senate, it can go right to the governor," said Meredith. "They can bring it up on the floor the very first day we're there. I filed my own just to make sure we have the opportunity to get the retirees a COLA."
While it appears lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in both houses are ready to see a COLA, the two chambers are proposing different percentages. The House has proposed giving retirees a 4 percent raise and the Senate a 2 percent increase. Pemberton said that's one issue legislators will have to decide on, but is confident his and Frix's proposal is the better route.
"When you reappropriate tax dollars that are already in the budget, you're taking away from other agencies," said Pemberton.
He said it could cost $600 million to give all six systems a 2 percent increase, and if taxes were to be used for it, it could result in a budget shortfall.
"We owe our [retirees] a COLA," he said. "We can't get back in a cycle of COLAs every two years. That's what hurt the system to start with and we almost bankrupted the state. But we stopped that 10 years ago and we've built the systems up. As long as we get periodic COLAs, when the systems continue to grow, I think you're in good shape."
The proposal to use money from the six retirement systems could extend the period by which a pension is fully vested. But lawmakers think it's necessary to help retirees pay for their needs.
"Over the past 10 years, everything has gone up," said Meredith. "What we're running into with a lot of the retirees is the insurance cost. Their premiums on their insurance is so high and they're having to pay their whole check for insurance."
Many conservatives opposed the opening of the medical marijuana market, but Cherokee County Young Republicans Chair Justin Kennedy said a conservative ideology is to "grow the pie, instead of cutting it into smaller pieces." So while he said the state should not take away dollars appropriated for state agencies, he does think funds from medical marijuana taxes could be used.
"If it's going to be utilized for something, [COLAs] sounds like a pretty good place to start," he said. "That being said, I feel like it's appropriate that if we have the trust funds already established for these pension systems, surely somebody setting those up had the forethought to figure COLAs into it."
In a Daily Press Saturday forum on Facebook, readers were asked what issues lawmakers should take up as priorities. One bill would increase the minimum wage for workers 18 and older to $8.65 an hour. Sarah Butler doesn't think that's enough.
"Arkansas just implemented a $10 an hour minimum wage," she said. "And Oklahoma is fighting to stay under $9? Come on."
Another bill proposed would ban the advertising of medical marijuana dispensaries on billboards and prevent them from setting up shop near churches. Keisha Murray, who said she's a minister's wife, does not support the use of marijuana, but "laughed at not allowing dispensaries to set up next to churches or use billboards."
"What a waste of time," she wrote. "I doubt that will do anything about how much business they do. And why not near a church? I mean, are churchgoers afraid of seeing people buy marijuana? Good grief."
Sandra Bichell would like to see people out of work get more from the state.
"What about increases for people on Social Security and disability?" she wrote. "Some of us live on $750 a month and $15 in food stamps. We could use a little help, people."
In an online poll, readers were asked how confident they are that legislators will accomplish anything significant during this session. Out of 81 respondents, 54 said they are "not at all confident"; 22 readers said they are "not especially confident"; three readers said they are "very confident': and two people said they are "somewhat confident."
