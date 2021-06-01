Tahlequah City and Cherokee County officials who have had the COVID-19 vaccine say they highly recommend it to everyone else.
According to the World Health Organization, most people either got the vaccine as soon as it rolled out, or they opposed it, while some are still undecided.
“The data suggest that while there is a large segment of the population anxious to be vaccinated right away and a much smaller group adamantly opposed to getting a shot, there is a larger middle portion who are undecided and can be motivated to get the vaccine,” the WHO said.
Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron said she was eligible for the vaccine at the tail end of Phase 2.
“I spent a lot of time online, trying to find an open appointment,” said Catron. “Ultimately I was able to get the first shot in Vinita and the second in Claremore. I would have driven anywhere within reason to get the vaccine as quickly as possible.”
Ward 1 City Councilor Bree Long, who was head of the local Crisis Task Force, decided to get vaccinated due to her job.
“I opted to get the vaccine because I’m frequently around elders through my position at work as a health care administrative support staff member,” said Long.
Cherokee County officials and employees were able to get their two doses of the vaccine in January and February at the courthouse.
Sheriff Jason Chennault received his shots at that time, and said his primary care physician urged him to do so.
“I was hesitant, but being in the public and around people so much – and I have a blood disorder, so my doctor strongly advised me to get it,” said Chennault.
Most officials and employees received the first round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and got their second dose 28 days later.
According tot the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Moderna vaccine is 94.1 percent effective at preventing the virus in people who received both doses.
“We understand that some people may be concerned about getting vaccinated now that COVID-19 vaccines are available in the U.S.,” the CDC said. “While more COVID-19 vaccines are being developed as quickly as possible, routine processes and procedures remain in play to ensure the safety of any vaccine that is authorized or approved for use.”
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King admitted he had concerns before he received the shots.
“I asked some questions of my primary care physician and other medical personnel that I was involved in with meetings about vaccinations,” said King. “I would say I started out skeptical – and not so much that I’m scared of vaccines, but it was just that COVID-19 was so new.”
Dr. GiGi Gronvall, immunology expert with the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told WHO there were different phases with conducting a clinical trial, and the COVID-19 vaccine was in Phase 3.
“This is the last phase where people are looking at safety and efficacy,” Gronvall said. “The first phase is purely [for] safety. It’s [tested on] a small group of people to make sure that the vaccine [is] well-tolerated.”
The second phase is when people start looking at what kind of doses are required, and the third is seeing if the vaccine actually worked.
“Thousands of people have gotten these vaccines at this point; some of the trials have had 30,000 people,” Gronvall said.
The side effects of the vaccine can vary depending on the person, and majority have reportedly little to no issues. Questioned by the Daily Press during a Saturday Forum on Facebook, many did say they felt tired for a few days afterward – especially after round two.
“I did, unfortunately, experience some side effects with my second shot. I was very fatigued and had body aches that lasted around 36 hours after the injection,” said Long.
The mayor said she had minor muscle pain at the injection site for a few days.
“I knew others who had more severe reactions, but would have happily lived through those to not have to worry any longer about the far greater possible side effects of getting COVID-19,” said Catron. "I lost a first cousin, not much older than me, in October. For a while, every week or so, another longtime friend or acquaintance struggled with the virus."
Those who have had the vaccine say others should get them as well.
“I recommend everyone — including those who are low risk — get the vaccine. We have our first full-family gathering scheduled for later this month, [and] it will be the first time our children and grandchildren have been together since Christmas 2019,” said Catron.
Catron said those gatherings with loved ones are only possible because majority of them are vaccinated.
“For those who don't ‘need’ it, what a great gift to the rest of us,” she said.
