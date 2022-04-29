Local legislators discuss Canoo, Swadley's flap, petition process

Area lawmakers answered questions from constituents at Go Ye Village Friday for the Legislative Briefing hosted by the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee; State Sen. Blake Stephens, R-Tahlequah; State Rep. Bob Ed Culver, R-Tahlequah; and State Rep. David Hardin, R-Stilwell, discussed what’s been happening on the statehouse floor.
The first question asked by Margot Purdy pertained to an update on proposed changes to the petition process.
“We did look at one bill that passed out of the House this year. They were trying to get it where it had to be a certain percentage in each county,” said Culver. “That was all brought on with the medical marijuana; it basically passed in seven counties.”
He added that they’d like to see every county have a say in it, with a certain percentage of people affirming in each county.
Former Mayor Ken Purdy then asked what the percentage was, and Culver said they’re still trying to figure that out.
“At one time, it was kicked around 10 percent, but I’m not sure if it’s going to be there. I can’t see it going any higher, but it could be a little lower,” said Culver.
TACC CEO-President Nathan Reed asked the panel about the $700 million Project Ocean incentive plan. He wanted to know how some of those incentives could be moved to small projects.
“If this project lands in Pryor, like they’re hoping, with the 4,000-plus additional jobs – the 1,500 Canoo just announced – and the ones that are already open up there, how are we going to fill the work force needs in Pryor and then in this Northeast Oklahoma region?” Reed asked.
Culver said Career Technology centers are looking at the opportunity, as most of those additional positions are technical jobs.
“They are putting in curriculums to start grooming these students to be able to fill the void in the jobs you’re talking about. If they come, then the other jobs they bring with them – you’re talking 4,000 jobs – there could be as many as 8,000 jobs,” said Culver.
He said while higher education institutions are gearing up to meet the demand, legislators are figuring out the budget to supply the workers.
Pemberton a lot of the work force will be made up of people out of Tulsa and Muskogee. He said they feel like these additional jobs would easily pay $30 an hour, and the biggest problem they are seeing is the $15-and-hour jobs at the Pryor Industrial Park.
“They’re more concerned about losing their employees to a higher-paying job, which that’s a free market system. You take the opportunities that are offered you, so that was not a deterrent to me, because maybe you need to raise your salaries or you raise your levels a little bit if you want to compete,” said Pemberton.
Hardin inherited part of Mayes County after redistricting, and he said there’s a group of people who do not want this.
“I think part of it they were dealing on emotion. The other part of it is, the governor had not been up there to explain to them,” he said.
Hardin said he met with Gov. Kevin Still on five different occasions and advised him to sell the idea to the people.
“It’s not my job to sell it; it’s my job to support the people who sent me up there. Do I think it’s a good idea? Absolutely; I think it will bring money in. I think the retailers are going to – all the jobs were talk about are going to be there,” he said.
The legislators were asked to give an update on the controversy surrounding Swadley’s Bar-B-Q, now that a special committee has been formed.
“We put together a 15-person committee to look and see where the problems came,” said Culver. “We’re very concerned on the House side that the Tourism Department has taken state dollars, and there’s no accountability for it.”
The agency recently canceled its contract with Swadley’s Foggy Bottom Kitchen due to “suspected fraudulent activity and questionable practices.”
A legislative fiscal analysis found the state spent over $2 million subsidizing Swadley’s losses as part of a multimillion-dollar contract between the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department and the restaurant chain.
Pemberton called the situation disappointing, because there’s only a director making the decisions and there’s no oversight board for the OTRD.
Stephens said being "upset and disappointed" is an understatement, and transparency and accountability from the government is what they need.
