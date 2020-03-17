Local legislators still at work; Pemberton, other senators quarantined

The Oklahoma Legislature has taken steps to address the COVID-19 outbreak to reduce the potential for spreading the disease.
House and Senate leaders agreed to suspend Capitol operations for the rest of the week, and senators were asked to stay in their offices Tuesday after someone tested positive for COVID-19.
State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, was among the senators holed up in his office. Around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, he said he wasn’t sure if Senate members would get tested for COVID-19, but according to other reports, the lawmakers were asked to await a visit from a health professional to retrieve a swab.
“They just asked us to hang around until they know what’s going on, because they’ve had somebody that tested positive for it,” Pemberton said. “We don’t know if it’s a third-floor staffer, or if it’s a senator.”
At the end of Tuesday, the Legislature will adjourn and meet again at the call of the chairman. The House and Senate may not adjourn for more than three days without the approval from each chamber, so State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, said lawmakers should know by Saturday or Sunday whether they will meet at the Capitol Monday.
“We’re expected to be back to work Monday, but just in case we put ourselves in positions that if we need to not be at the Capitol, we don’t have to be, and we can still conduct some of the business we need to be doing by proxy vote,” said Meredith. “But that’s the last resort. We’re looking to be back at the capitol on Monday, as long as numbers kind of stay where they are and don’t jump drastically. But if they do start going up with more confirmed cases, we’ll try to keep everybody safe and stay at home and keep the government open by proxy.”
Meredith said he will make updates on what is occurring at the state level on his Facebook page. He also said Tuesday that the Legislature is planning to pass a bill that would change the Open Meetings Act, allowing cities and counties to conduct meetings via video conference or teleconference “if they find it necessary that they don’t need to be out in public.”
It was also announced Monday that the Capitol building will be restricted to elected officials, essential Capitol staff, credentialed press and state officials invited to essential meetings. The restrictions are similar to protocols put in place recently at the U.S. Capitol and other capitol buildings nationwide.
“We consulted public health officials about access to the Capitol building, and they affirmed limited access is the right decision at this time in order to protect the public,” House Speaker Charles McCall said. “This change protects public health while allowing Legislature to keep working so the government can continue functioning. We will monitor the situation on a day-by-day basis in the event further actions are needed. Oklahomans should know we are fully engaged on this matter and working collaboratively in a bipartisan manner to confront this challenge.”
Republicans and Democrats in both chambers met in joint caucus meetings Monday to discuss the changes and hear from health officials about the state’s ongoing response to the coronavirus. Meredith said the meeting with Commissioner of Health Gary Cox was productive and that initiatives have been taken to address the situation.
“A lot of people asked a lot of questions,” he said. “The big concern is, does Oklahoma have enough tests, and what do we do to get the tests that we need, because there just aren't very many people being tested right now.”
In the Senate meeting with Cox, Pemberton said lawmakers expressed concern about the economy, the state budget, and the lives Oklahomans. He added that the state is working to isolate populations of those most at risk.
“They’ve pretty much tried to restrict the movement of people as much as they can,” said Pemberton. “Right now, we don’t have enough tests to test everybody, so there are a restricted number of tests. I think there are only 500 tests in the state, and a lot of those have been used, so they’re trying to get more.”
Should the legislators return to work Monday, and if access is still restricted, committee meetings and floor sessions can be monitored by the public through live streaming online, and legislation will continue to be publicly available.
