Tahlequah Public and Hulbert Community libraries are hosting free drop-in art events brought by Crystal Bridges Art Museum in Arkansas.
The events will feature Cherokee artist Bryan Waytula, Wolf Clan, who will introduce guests to an art activity inspired by Cherokee basket weaving. It's free and open to those of all ages.
People can drop by in Tahlequah on Thursday, June 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday, June 28, from 2-5 p.m. at Norris Park.
Hulbert will hold its event at the Hulbert City Park on Thursday, June 23 from 3-6 p.m.
Guests are also invited to join a creative writing workshop led by artist Leah Grant on Thursday, June 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Tahlequah Public Library.
