Local libraries to open for curbside delivery, pickup

Although the doors have been shut for weeks, the Eastern Oklahoma Library System has provided many online resources. And now, librarians and staff are back in the buildings, getting items ready for checkout and curbside delivery, which begins May 11.
“People should feel free to put items on hold through the library's online catalog or by calling the library. By items, we mean books, DVDs, video games, hotspots, launchpads, audiobooks, magazines,” said Robin Mooney, Tahlequah Public Library manager. “Once items are waiting or on hold, people may come to the library to pick up their items."
She said that while patrons have been disappointed the libraries have been closed, they have also been understanding.
“Everyone is anxious to see us open again. We are happy to be able to offer curbside service again,” said Mooney.
Cherokee Lowe, Hulbert Community Library manager, said citizens were sad the library was closed.
“We are getting a lot of messages asking when we are going to be back in the building. Yesterday was our first day back, and as soon as we started making calls, word spread, and we started getting calls asking if we were open again,” said Lowe.
No one had been in the buildings to answer calls, but staff members were answering questions through email or Facebook messenger. Those needing library cards were able to get assistance.
“During that time, we were able to get them set up with a temporary card so they could access e-materials. Once the library re-opens, those individuals can come in with their proof of residency and change their temporary card into a permanent card and have full access to everything,” said Mooney.
In addition to curbside pickup of materials, patrons can print and fax, and free Wi-Fi is always available in the parking lots. PrintOn is the app to use to send items to be printed to the library of choice.
“We are thankful to live in this age of technology that has allowed the library to continue to offer services, even when we were closed,” said Mooney.
While not everyone on the staff liked the changes, they've all been adaptable, Lowe said.
“We are working in libraries because we want to help connect people to information. We can only do so much from home, so I know for myself and my staff, we are ready to get back to do our jobs,” she said. “We are wearing masks, washing our hands, cleaning and sanitizing everything, and working to get the library back in shape so we can start serving the communities we love. We are also working on adapting how we do our programs so we can still meet that need for our patrons.”
Full opening of the libraries will take time and no dates are set. It would start with a limited number of patrons in the buildings at any one time.
“We have also canceled all meeting room use until August,” said Lowe about HCL. “We are modifying the way we will do our Summer Reading Program, story times, and classes.”
Mooney said the summer programs would not be like the community is used to, with presenters, but they are still working on plans.
Check it out
Reserve items for any district library or use online resources at https://eols.org/. The Tahlequah library hours in May will be Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Curbside pickup is at the back of the library near the handicap entrance. The number to call is 918-456-2581. Hulbert’s hours will be Curbside pick-up will be offered Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Tuesday and Thursday, 1-6 p.m. Call 918-456-2581.
