The Tahlequah Public Library hosted its first-ever end-of-summer party on Wednesday, July 27, with door prizes, music, snacks and several rounds of "Book Bingo."
The event started at 5 p.m., when employee Gerran Walker began running bingo for the adults-only get-together, calling out letters-number combinations for partygoers.
With the bingo cage turning in her favor, Jessica Cardwell won some books during the game. She picked out “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley and “Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir from a stockpile of books spread across the prize table.
“I don’t have a lot of people who I can talk to about books in my life, and I like supporting the library,’ said Cardwell.
The event was the finale of the library’s Adult Summer Reading Program, which allowed participants to track their reading minutes in the Beanstack app.
“For every hundred minutes you read, you get 10 tickets,” said Cardwell. “I tracked 1000 [minutes] but I stopped tracking after that.”
Readers could then distribute their tickets into different raffles. Branch Manager Cherokee Lowe listed the three grand prizes.
“We did two wind chimes that were ocean-related, an air fryer and an Echo,” said Lowe.
Cardwell was the winner of the Amazon Echo Dot. Winners did not need to be present to receive their prizes.
Lowe said the Adult Summer Reading Program was a success.
“We had great participation,” said Lowe. “Fifty-six people completed it out of the 99 who signed up and that’s just so far.”
The program started June 1 and runs until July 31.
While all party participants had the opportunity to win books, not everyone in attendance was a bibliophile. John Crowell said he showed up because his wife wanted to come. He ended up winning a game of Book Bingo and picked out a set of two books as his prize.
Check it out
More information about upcoming events at the Tahlequah Public Library is available at: https://www.facebook.com/TahlequahPublicLibrary.
