While spring break can be a busy time for alcohol sales, Tahlequah liquor stores have seen a large increase in business this week. But much of that liquor may not be consumed right away, as some residents are stocking up for a self-imposed quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
"It's normal people buying higher quantities," said Joey Paden, owner of At the Y Liquor. "Business has been good, but it's not under the best circumstances."
Paden said he's seen a lot of people from out of town - including students whose parents have houses at the lakes - who are stocking up so they can remain in place where they are staying. He's keeping the store stocked in case distributors have to close or stop delivering.
"I think everyone's playing it by ear, but trying to plan," he said.
Business hours are the same, but if business slows, Paden may have to cut back hours. According to an email he received Thursday, the ABLE Commission has made a temporary rule change to allow retail package stores, grocery stores, convenience stores, etc. to offer curbside service. Delivery of alcoholic beverages is still unlawful. Paden said At the Y will offer curbside service.
Mary's Liquor is also offering that service, according to Sterling Wright, manager.
"They can call ahead. That way they know it's in stock," he said.
Those who don't call before arriving can pull up in the designated area, honk, and a clerk will come out to take the order, get the person's ID and payment.
"A lot more people are buying cases because they're stocking up to do a two-week quarantine," said Wright.
Bill Newton Adair, manager of Blackhawk Liquor, said business is steady.
"We're staying open and trying to keep everyone stocked up," said Adair. "I've had people come in saying they want to have alcohol on hand to trade in case money goes bad."
Thomas McKinney, Rum Runners manager, said customers bought a lot at the beginning of the week.
"My Monday and Tuesday were up about 40 percent. Wednesday was up 20 percent. At the rate, it's going today, it'll be about normal," he said Thursday.
"We plan on staying open until we can't."
McKinney said they will accept call-ahead orders, but customers will still have to come in.
"There's never more than 10 people in the store usually," he said. "We're sanitizing computers, doors, pens, credit card machines, and such every 20 minutes or after each customer, whichever comes first."
Along with sanitizing items touched frequently multiple times a day, Paden said they are limiting bathroom use by patrons.
"I have a 2-year-old daughter and grandparents who are 82 and 83. I'm staying safe for them," he said.
He and Wright have both seen people buying liquor with a high-alcohol content, such as Everclear and Clear Spring Grain Alcohol, to make their own hand sanitizer.
"It's the same stuff used to clean chemistry sets," Wright said.
The rush on the liquor stores may continue or increase, as Mayor Sue Catron issued a proclamation that all bars, clubs, and other places offering alcoholic beverages for on-site consumptions had to close by 11:59 p.m. March 19.
Representatives of Hot Rod Liquor and Riverside Liquor were not available to comment before publication.
