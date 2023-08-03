A motion to suppress was overruled in a case wherein a local man is accused of killing his victim and dumping the body.
Court-appointed attorney Crystal Jackson filed the petition on June 5, 2023, requesting the Jackson v. Denno hearing on behalf of the defendant she is representing, Joe James Garcia, 40.
A Jackson v. Denno hearing is a court proceeding to determine whether a defendant’s confession was voluntary or involuntary.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on July 17, 2022, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of Andrew Hopkins, 36, who had been shot in the head, wrapped in a raft, and left in a wooded area near the Welling Bridge.
Garcia, who is also known as Raul Lopez-Fuentes, was arrested three days later, and on Aug. 26, 2022, first-degree murder charges were filed against him.
The defendant reportedly told authorities he killed Hopkins two days before his body was found after he found that Hopkins was stealing from him and having an affair with his wife.
Garcia is scheduled to appear in court again for a jury trial sounding docket at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, 2023 with District Judge Doug Kirkley presiding.
