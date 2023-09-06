A Tahlequah man accused of robbing the Best Western hotel in April waived his preliminary hearing in Cherokee County District Court.
Felony charges of first-degree robbery, two counts of possession of firearm after former felony conviction, and unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute were filed against Richard Dale Lea, 41, on May 1, 2023.
Lea received a $100,000 bond during his initial appearance on May 2, 2023, and on Aug. 31, 2023, the first-degree robbery charge was amended to second-degree robbery.
According to police reports, police responded to the Best Western hotel on April 9, 2023, for a robbery. The hotel clerk told police she was advised by her manager to keep half of Lea’s room deposit, as the room smelled of marijuana, and the towels and sheets were damaged.
She reported Lea became upset, and when she opened the drawer to give the guest half of his deposit back, Lea ran around the counter, shoved the clerk out of the way, grabbed the money in the drawer, and fled. The hotel employee told police she was unsure of the exact amount of money Lea had stolen.
Authorities found the suspect that afternoon at Circle S Laundry on Downing Street.
According to court documents, Lea had in his possession two handguns. He had beeb convicted in 2022 of pointing a firearm after former felony conviction and convicted in 2018 of possession of a firearm on probation after former felony conviction.
The defendant also allegedly had in his possession methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
The defendant is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2023, with District Judge Doug Kirkley presiding. Lea is represented by local attorney Rachel Dallis, while Assistant District Attorney Rogers Hughes is listed as representing the state.
