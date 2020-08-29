Bobby Robertson, Tahlequah, has been elected as an alternate delegate to the 137th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, set to be held Nov. 9 at the Kansas City Convention Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Robertson, a member of the AAA with headquarters in St. Joseph, Missouri, is one of 301 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in to serve as a representative at the meeting. Delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect officers and five directors to the AAA board.
This year's event has been modified from the traditional format, considering restrictions created by COVID-19. The meeting will provide a modified lineup of high-quality education, without compromising the safety and security of attendees. Educational sessions and an awards dinner and fundraiser will be hosted Sunday, along with industry updates.
The AAA is the nation's largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members. For more information about Angus cattle, visit www.Angus.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.