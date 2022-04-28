A man was arrested for child abuse after officers were called following the incident.
On April 24, Tahlequah Police Officer Joe Roberts was dispatched to Family Dollar to speak with someone who said a minor had been assaulted by David Medialdea. Roberts spoke with the victim and was told Medialdea grabbed him by the neck and pushed him against the wall during an argument.
The victim said Medialdea forced him to the floor by the neck and choked him.
A family member then intervened and forced the man off the child. The youth and family members fled the house and waited for police at Family Dollar.
"[A family member] told me that we should be careful when we go talk to David, because he told [the child] he was the reason he was going to put a bullet in his head and kill himself," Roberts said in his police report.
They told officers Medialdea had allegedly attempted "suicide by cop" in the past by arriving to a school in Arizona and waving a gun around while charging at police.
"I asked if there were any firearms in the house. [They] told me David owns an AR-15 rifle and at least one handgun," said Roberts. [They] told me that David often carried the handgun in his waistband."
Roberts was informed that others were still inside the house, including another child.
"Upon arrival at the residence, officers converged on the residence to make contact. Upon knocking and announcing, [a family member] answered the door. She did not want to exit the residence because [the child] was still inside," Roberts said.
Officers were told Medialdea was at the other end of the house, and the other people inside were instructed the secure themselves at the opposite end of where the man was.
"David exited his room and was ordered to face away from the officers and get down on his knees. David complied, and a felony arrest was conducted," said Roberts.
Medialdea said he and the child were arguing because the juvenile had gotten in trouble at school. He said the child wanted to live with a family member and Medialdea said he couldn't. He said the child made a comment that infuriated him, so he grabbed him and forced him into the wall.
Medialdea said he forced the child to the ground, but didn't admit to choking him.
Medialdea was arrested for child abuse and domestic violence by strangulation. He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.