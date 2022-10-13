Local man arrested on child porn charges

Cogdill

A Cherokee County man was arrested on child pornography charges on Thursday.

According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Scott Cogdill was apprehended in Jay by the U.S. Marshals. An Electronic Storage Provider was notified by the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children of an account that may have had pornographic images and videos of children.

The account belonged to Cogdill, who resides on South 610 Road in Cherokee County.

“During the investigation, special agents were notified of three additional cybertips reported to NCMEC that were linked to Cogdill,” the OSBI said.

An arrested warrant was issued on Sept. 1 for Cogdill on charges of possession child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Cogdill was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.

