Local man charged in Hopkins slaying

A Tahlequah man was formally charged with the July murder of a Stilwell man whose body was found dumped in the county.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Cherokee County deputies were notified July 17 of a body in a wooded area at the Welling Bridge.
“Upon arrivals, deputies confirmed a male body wrapped in a raft, with several straps. [The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation] arrived on scene and was able to live scan the fingerprints of the victim and identified him to be Andrew Hopkins,” Sgt. James Morgan stated in the affidavit.
Investigators were contacted by a confidential informant and his attorney on July 19. The informant told investigators he got off work July 15 and went to the mechanic shop of Raul Lopez-Fuentes’, also known as Joe James Garcia, at 2141 W. Choctaw St.
“He advised when he arrived at the shop, Garcia asked him if he knew where Crazy Bear [Hopkins] was. The informant advised that Garcia was mad because [Hopkins] had stolen a vehicle from [a woman named Crystal], and that [Hopkins] had been sleeping with his wife,” Morgan wrote in the affidavit.
The informant went back to the shop the next day when he was told Garcia had killed Hopkins. He told investigators he walked to the house/shop where Garcia lives, and Garcia allegedly said, “You don’t want to go in there.”
“The informant advised he walked into the residence and stated next to the bar area, he saw a blanket over [what he believed to be the body of Hopkins] with a large amount of blood on the floor,” Morgan said.
The man said he left, and Garcia called him a short time later, asking if he could bring back some cat litter.
Investigators obtained a search warrant and secured the scene after finding supporting evidence to what they were told by the informant.
As investigators were combing through the property, Garcia drove up, quickly made an illegal lane change, and sped off. He was pulled over by Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele and told he needed to get in contact with investigators.
Garcia initially denied that Hopkins’ body was at his residence, but he eventually confessed to the killing.
According to the information report, Garcia shot Hopkins in the head with a shotgun.
Michael Clark was arrested for accessory to the murder, as he allegedly assisted in the cleanup of the location where the crime took place. Clark is a tribal member, so charges were to be forwarded to the Cherokee Nation Court.
The informant and the man who drove the truck that transported the body to Welling Bridge won’t be charged, according to investigators.
Garcia is being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center without bail. He is slated to be in court Tuesday, Aug. 30, for his initial appearance.
