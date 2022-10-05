A Tahlequah man was formally charged with manslaughter for the September 2021 single-vehicle crash that killed a 3-year-old child.
According to court reports, District Attorney Jack Thorp charged Jonathon L. Waters, 20, with seven counts; first-degree manslaughter; driving while under the influence of drugs; two counts of driving under the influence of drugs — great bodily injury; transporting an open container; possession of a controlled dangerous substance (marijuana); and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The affidavit by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Lt. Sheldon Hobbs stated Waters was driving a Toyota Avalon with four other occupants on Petit Bay Road on Sept. 18, 2021.
“Trooper determined that the Toyota Avalon was westbound on Petit Bay Road near Redbird Lane. The vehicle was attempting to negotiate a curve to the left. The vehicle was traveling too fast to negotiate the curve and departed the right side of the road,” the affidavit stated.
The vehicle struck a tree which caused it to overturn on its top and come to a rest in a ditch. The child was unrestrained and pinned under the vehicle. Another child in the vehicle was also unrestrained during the crash.
Waters was transported to Northeastern Health System where he told OHP Trooper Dustin Thornton he consumed two Jack Daniels 4.8 percent beers and smoked a marijuana cigarette about an hour before the crash. Waters’ blood was drawn and he was then transported to St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa.
A warrant for the Waters’ arrest was issued Oct. 4.
