A Tahlequah man was found guilty of the sexual abuse of an 11-year-old by a federal jury.
An indictment alleged that Michael David Jackson, 39, began sexually abusing the girl in 2019. Jackson was to provide child care for the victim while her parents worked, and they testified they thought they could trust him. Jackson used the camera on his cell phone to take photos of the abuse.
Jackson was found guilty of two counts aggravated sexual abuse of a minor under 12; one count of abusive sexual contact with a child under 12 years; one count of sexual exploitation of a child/use of a child to produce a visual depiction; and two counts of possession of certain material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Aggravated sexual abuse of a minor carries a mandatory minimum sentence of not less than 30 years imprisonment.
The charges arose from a probe by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the trial and ordered completion of a presentence report. Jackson was remanded to custody pending the imposition of sentencing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Courtney Jordan and Assistant U.S. Attorney Dean Burris prosecuted the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.