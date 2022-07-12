A Cherokee County man was found guilty of sexual abuse of children by a federal jury.
An indictment alleged that Jacob Lance Pritchett, 32, sexually abused one of the girls when she was 6 to 9 years old, and the other girl when she was in fifth grade.
Pritchett was found guilty of aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact. Aggravated sexual abuse of a minor carries a mandatory minimum sentence of not less than 30 years' imprisonment.
The charges arose through a probe by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the trial and ordered completion of a presentence report. Pritchett was remanded to custody pending the imposition of sentencing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Morgan Muzljakovich and U.S. Attorney Nicole Paladino prosecuted the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.