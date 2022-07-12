A Cherokee County man was found guilty of sexual abuse of children by a federal jury.

An indictment alleged that Jacob Lance Pritchett, 32, sexually abused one of the girls when she was 6 to 9 years old, and the other girl when she was in fifth grade.

Pritchett was found guilty of aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact. Aggravated sexual abuse of a minor carries a mandatory minimum sentence of not less than 30 years' imprisonment.

The charges arose through a probe by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the trial and ordered completion of a presentence report. Pritchett was remanded to custody pending the imposition of sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Morgan Muzljakovich and U.S. Attorney Nicole Paladino prosecuted the case.

