A Tahlequah man was sentenced to 72 months in prison and three years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and for felon in possession of firearm and ammunition.
An indictment alleged that in November 2018, William Wayne Anderson, 40, intended to sell a mixture of substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine. The indictment also alleges Anderson possessed a firearm and ammunition that had been shipped and transported in interstate and foreign commerce.
The charges arose from a probe by the Tahlequah Police Department, District 27 Drug Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
U.S. Attorney Brian J. Kuester said hundreds of Oklahomans die each year as a result of methamphetamine overdoses.
“People who sell methamphetamine are profiting from addiction, which sometimes leads to death,” he said. “They bear some responsibility for the tragic impact this drug has had on people, families, and communities. The defendant in this case is being held accountable for his role in a deadly business.”
District Judge Ronald. A. White presided over the hearing, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jarrod Leaman prosecuted the case.
