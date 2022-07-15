A Tahlequah resident was injured in a one-vehicle crash July 15 in Muskogee County.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Randal Ridley, 34, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe on East 133 Street and departed the roadway. The vehicle struck a fence and a utility pole before it rolled several times.
Ridley was transported to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa and admitted with trunk internal injuries.
According to the OHP, the condition of Ridley was apparently normal, and the cause of the crash was inattentive driving.
