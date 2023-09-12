MUSKOGEE – The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma has announced that Cairl Glenn Hayes Jr., 48, of Hulbert, pleaded guilty to one count of felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
During the plea hearing, Hayes admitted to having previously been convicted of a crime punishable by imprisonment for a term exceeding one year, and to possessing a firearm and ammunition, despite knowing he was prohibited from doing so.
The charges arose from an investigation by the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
Jason A. Robertson, U.S. magistrate judge in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report. Hayes will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service pending sentencing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Lorenz prosecuted the case.
