Local man pleads guilty to possession of child porn

A local man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated possession of child pornography.
Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Unit picked up Joseph Lance Berry, 37, on July 23 after they received a tip from an internet service provider. According to the OSBI, Berry was processing hundreds of pornographic photos and videos of children.
Berry was labeled a lifetime aggravated sex offender after he was convicted of lewd acts to a child under 16 years of age in 2012. He was on probation through the Department of Corrections when he was arrested.
"An online email provided reported to NCMEC that a user has sent child sexual exploitation material on 26 different occasions between May and June 2021.
The material included 735 files that included a combination of photographs and videos showing toddler and child sexual abuse with men and women and bestiality," the OSBI said.
He was sentenced to 22 years to the DOC on Feb. 10.
