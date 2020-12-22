The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced a Tahlequah man has pleaded guilty after allegedly distributing heroin.
An indictment alleged that in February 2019, Feather Cheyenne Pacheco, 24, intentionally distributed a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of heroin.
The drug charge is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment, up to a $1 million fine, or both.
The charges arose from a probe by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, the Muskogee Police Department, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kimberly E. West, for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, accepted the plea and ordered the completion of a presentence investigation report.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Rob Wallace and Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Schroeder prosecuted the case.
