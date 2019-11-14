Local man pleads guilty to sexually abusing teenager

Tyer

A Tahlequah man who pleaded guilty to child sexual abuse this week will be sentenced in January.

According to court documents, Benjamin Porter Tyer was sexually abusing a family member, who was under age 18, from March 2015 to November 2017.

After a warrant was issued in April 2018, Tyer was arrested and charged with child sexual abuse. He entered a plea of not guilty in May 2019.

He was scheduled to go on trial on Nov. 4 in Cherokee County District Court. However, he took a plea deal and will be sentenced at a later date.

According to court documents, Donn Baker represented Tyer, and Assistant District Attorney Eric M. Jordan was listed as prosecutor.

Tags

Recommended for you