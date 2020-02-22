A Tahlequah man entered a guilty plea in district court last week for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
An indictment alleged that in September 2019, Troy Gene Duchesne, 29, possessed a firearm that had been shipped and transported through interstate commerce. The crime is punishable by not more than 10 years imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000, or both.
The charges arose from a probe by the Tahlequah Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Steven P. Shreder accepted the plea, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ben Gifford prosecuted the case.
