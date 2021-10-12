Local man recalls Carter community, before the lake

Gene Carter remembers where the Illinois River flowed before Lake Tenkiller, and he can recall the old highway that ran alongside it. Things were much different then, when he live in the Carter community.
“There wasn’t a lot of people around,” he said. “We had a little school there in Carter, where I went to first grade. There was about 15 or 20 kids in the school.”
Carter would do a lot of fishing and hunting, when he wasn’t swimming in the Illinois. He’d cut sprouts, milk cows, gather eggs, feed hogs and more. He said he didn’t think much of it when construction began on the Tenkiller Ferry Dam in 1947, but has since realized “they ruined a lot of good land.”
“It’s all underwater now,” he said. “It was a lot of good land. You could have grown anything down there, and they did grow almost everything. Back then, you didn’t go to the store and buy it. Money was scarce then.”
Carter said the lake didn’t back up to Carters Landing until the '50s. He still remembers standing on the boat ramp of the Carters Landing, holding a double-struck 1955 penny. He said the area, now encompassed by the Keys and Cookson community, has grown a lot since those days. Prior to that, he said, there weren’t many people around.
“We had a little old church, and on Sunday afternoons, we’d drive the cattle and play ball, just like you would in any community,” he said. “The roads were not very good. Very few people had cars then. You’re talking about back in the '40s.”
Gigging was a popular activity when Carter was a kid. He said the deepest hole on the Illinois at that time was where Standing Rock Landing Public Use Area is now, and that it would be filled with fish during the wintertime.
“If you didn’t have a long gig pole, you couldn’t reach the bottom,” he said. “When I was a kid, there used to be a bridge right straight across there at the end of Cherokee Landing. It made a curve there, like a horseshoe.”
Carter also recalls the post office near Carters Creek.
“It was on the corner of the top of the little hill before you go down to Carters Creek,” he said. There used to be a post office there. Back down in there, in that time of day, there was a lot of bootleggers. A few people did that for a living. Things sure change over time.”
