A Tahlequah man was sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Michael David Jackson, 40, received three life sentences on two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor under 12, and one count of abusive sexual contact with a child under 12. He was also sentenced to 360 months for one count of sexual exploitation of a child/use of a child to produce a visual depiction and 240 months for two counts of possession of certain material involving the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Jackson began abusing the girl in 2019. He was to provide child care while her parents worked, and they testified they thought they could trust him. Jackson used the camera on his cell phone to take photos of the abuse.
“The sentence will ensure that the defendant will never have the ability to abuse or exploit another child, said U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson. “I am thankful for the work of the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to see to it the defendant was brought to justice.”
Jackson was remanded to custody of the U.S. Marshal to await commitment to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to serve his non-parolable sentence.
