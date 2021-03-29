A Tahlequah man was sentenced to 188 months in prison and three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm and threatening to harm a federal official's family.
An indictment alleged that in January 2020, Hurley Dewayne Pitts, 46, possessed a firearm that had been stripped and transported though interstate commerce.
The charges arose from a probe by the Tahlequah Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
The indictment further alleged that Pitts threatened to assault, kidnap, and murder the immediate family members of a Task Force officer for the FBI.
U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the hearing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Clay Compton prosecuted the case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.