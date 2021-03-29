A Tahlequah man was sentenced to 188 months in prison and three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm and threatening to harm a federal official's family.

An indictment alleged that in January 2020, Hurley Dewayne Pitts, 46, possessed a firearm that had been stripped and transported though interstate commerce.

The charges arose from a probe by the Tahlequah Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The indictment further alleged that Pitts threatened to assault, kidnap, and murder the immediate family members of a Task Force officer for the FBI.

U.S. District Judge Ronald A. White presided over the hearing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Clay Compton prosecuted the case.

