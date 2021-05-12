A man was hauled off to jail after officers found drugs, needles, and a police radio during a traffic stop.
On May 10, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott was on patrol on the Bertha Parker Bypass when he ran the license plate information on a vehicle in front of him. The plate returned to 2009 Chevy Aveo that had an expired license plate. Scott noticed the year decal had a 2021 sticker and conducted a traffic stop.
“I was able to identify the male driver as Trae Cordell and the female [passenger],” Scott wrote in the police report. “I know both subjects from several past encounters throughout my law enforcement career.”
The officer asked Cordell for his driver’s license and proof of insurance, but the driver said he didn’t have a license. As Scott was speaking with Cordell, he could see marijuana on the dash of the vehicle. Cordell said he had his medical marijuana card but didn’t have it on him.
The passenger said she didn’t have a medical card to possess the marijuana. Cordell was asked to exit the vehicle and was detained.
“I asked Trae if he had anything on his person that I should know about. Trae stated that he had a knife in his pocket but nothing else,” Scott said.
As the officer patted him down, the passenger caught Scott’s attention when she kept moving around inside the vehicle. She was told to get out and grabbed her wallet before doing so.
“During the search, I found three syringes in the middle console and asked Trae and [the passenger] if they were diabetic. Trae and [the passenger] both stated they were not, but Trae’s aunt was, and that they syringes belonged to her,” Scott said.
There was also a police radio that displayed the frequency of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in the console. Cordell claimed he bought it at Walmart.
“I found an orange-in-color bag next to the driver's seat. Inside the bag were several clear plastic baggies, lighters, and working digital scales,” Scott said. “The scales had a green residue on them that smelled of marijuana.”
Scott, due to his training and experience, believed the scales and baggies were used for distribution of narcotics.
“When I found these items, I went back to where Trae was standing and began to search his person. When I raised up his shirt, I noticed in his waistband that he had a used syringe and a glass smoking device. The smoking device contained a black and white burnt residue,” the officer said.
Scott continued to search the vehicle when he found several more digital scales. The passenger claimed she didn’t know anything about the items that were inside the vehicle.
Officer Mitchell Sellers arrived as Officer Lane Cobb and Scott searched more of the vehicle.
Inside the trunk was a bag that contained a clear glass bottle containing an unknown clear liquid substance, and two bags containing marijuana.
Trae was read his Miranda rights and agreed to talk with an attorney. He said all the items inside the vehicle belonged to him, and none of it was the passengers.
“Trae stated that he had his medical marijuana license and he was allowed to have marijuana with him, but could not tell me how much he is allowed to have,” said Scott.
Dispatch advised the decal number on the license plate returned to a 2004 Ford out of Broken Arrow.
Cordell was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of driving while license is revoked, taxes due state, altered license plate, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a police radio in commission of a felony. The passenger was released.
