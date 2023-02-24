A local man who shot at deputies during a pursuit Jan. 3 pleaded not guilty during his initial appearance.
Deputies were conducting a traffic stop on a Chevy Blazer for excessive speed on Stone Chapel Road when the driver, Christopher Wayne Smith, 32, shot at them.
It was determined that Deputy Nick Chute's windshield was struck by two of the six shots fired from Smith's gun. Chute was not injured.
Smith fled on foot after he abandoned the vehicle on 835 Road and 470 Road and remained at large for a little less than a week.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said Smith was found "through investigations" on Monday, Jan. 9, at an apartment on McSpadden Court. He was taken into custody without incident.
While on the run, authorities believed Smith altered his appearance to throw them off, and he did just that.
Smith was officially charged for several offenses Jan. 24 from his time on the run; use of a vehicle in discharge of weapon; possession firearm during the commission of a felony; endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer after former conviction of a felony, and malicious injury to property.
Smith's bond was set at $100,000 and he will appear before Associate District Judge Joshua C. King on March 1, at 9 a.m. for a felony disposition docket.
