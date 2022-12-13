Local markets offer holiday meats for Christmas meals

Local grocery stores and markets are supplying the meats for festive feasts.
Save A Lot has several varieties of meats available in-store.
“We have turkeys, smoked hams, spiral sliced hams, ribeye roasts, pork roasts, and briskets,” said owner Angie Taylor.
Taylor said hams and roasts are typically the most popular around Christmas. However, she said lots of people enjoy smoking briskets and turkeys as well.
“No need to order early, but our meat cutters are on hand if anyone has special requests,” she said.
The deadline to order holiday meats from Double Barrel BBQ for Christmas is Friday, Dec. 16. The business is offering smoked whole turkeys, smoked and glazed bone-in hams, and smoked prime rib boneless ribeye roasts. New on the menu is a smoked boneless leg of lamb.
"You can either call or order at the shop, and the deadline is a week before the holiday,” said Nick Davis.
All orders must be prepaid by the deadline and picked up in-store at Tahlequah Drug Co. on Dec. 23.
Meat is often a centerpiece at holiday gatherings in the area, although the type can vary.
A recent study by Purdue University of 2020 holiday season found the most popular protein choice was beef for Christmas Eve, ham for Christmas Day with turkey as a close second, and beef again for New Year’s Eve.
Those from different cultures, however, all have their favorites when it comes to the holidays.
Gregorio Tinajero of Tinajero’s Meat Market said his Hispanic patrons especially like getting pork for “pozole” – a traditional Mexican soup made with pork meat and hominy and topped with radishes, onions, and chiles– around Christmas-time.
“Some people get some lamb or goat,” said Tinajero.
His shop offers multiple types of meat, from marinated chicken thighs to different cuts of steak.
Tinajero said customers can shop in-store or make an order by calling or coming into the market.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.