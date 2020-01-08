Frost was still crisp on the grass Tuesday morning as a bugler played "To the Color," while an American flag was briskly raised by local veterans at 8 a.m. on the dot.
The symbol of freedom will fly over a veterans memorial to be installed later this year.
It is the first flag to wave at the site, which currently features a "Welcome to Tahlequah" sign in front of Reasor's - and now a 30-foot round concrete pad that will be the site of a statue featuring two soldiers.
The memorial will be named "The Soldier Was Wounded In War," with the "Cherokee title of Dahnawa ahliv ajisonvhne ayawisgi." It will feature a piece of public art created by sculptor and Cherokee National Treasure Troy Jackson. Greeting people at the U.S. Highway 62 entrance to Tahlequah, it will be 13-1/2-feet tall on a 4-foot base.
The site will also offer a service to veterans by allowing them to record their stories, which can be accessed by their families and the public.
"This memorial will be dedicated to all veterans, all Cherokee Nation Purple Heart recipients, all Purple Heart recipients - all veterans," said Don Nichols, chapter commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
The memorial depicts two veterans; one is hailing a helicopter and the other is wounded.
"It's an iconic scene that's happened thousands of times on the battlefield," said Nichols.
It will include a record repository where veterans can share their stories, and family can download a video with a smart phone, according to Nichols.
"We'll be videoing veterans' stories," he said.
Two major donors to the project are retired Army Master Sgt. Harold Ogden and Air Force Lt. Col. Leon Halpain.
"We're trying to honor our fellow veterans, especially those wounded in action," said Ogden. "And giving back something to our city other than leaving behind our children and grandchildren."
It's a good idea for showing respect, said Halpain.
"It's a remembrance for those wounded in action. It brings attention to those who have served," said Halpain, who works with disabled veterans. "We have a lot of veterans in Cherokee County, and this will make them proud."
Donations have funded the $110,000 cost of the statue, including a base that will be covered in black granite, and the flagpole.
"We need a little help with the cost of a metal pedestal bridge that will cross the creek," said Nichols.
Another donor is Jerry Halpain.
"He's the owner of Bull Tuff mud company and my nephew," said Leon Halpain. "He donated all the cement for the base. It's 30 feet across and that's a lot of concrete. Some places it's 4 feet thick to support the statue, which is a lot of weight."
The city of Tahlequah also lent a hand, becoming another partner.
"Tahlequah Public Works Authority put up the flagpole," said Paul Braun, a Marine veteran. "We tried to put it up ourselves, but we couldn't. They came out with a truck and put it up."
These guys who served and got hurt in the war will be honored, said Braun.
"I want to be able to help, and I'm glad to be part of the group. They're good people," he said. "It's good to be around patriots."
Army veteran Don Scott stepped up to help get the new flag out of the package and attach the grommets to the flagpole line.
"I know in my heart what I want to say, but it's hard to put into words," Scott said. "These are good people we're honoring."
This has been needed here a long time, said Woodrow Burchett, Vietnam-era U.S. Army veteran.
"I've been in on it since we started talking about it," said Burchett. "Once you see it, you'll know why, and it will give military people a certain relief and show people really care."
Don Tanner served in the Army and twice received the Purple Heart. He moved to the area from Minnesota last March.
"It's really nice to recognize the veterans and let them know we care," said Tanner.
After meeting Nichols and others, he feels like he's with brothers.
Barbara Foreman, director of the Cherokee Nation Office of Veterans Affairs, was on hand for the flag-raising. Her father, Eugene Conness, was a Purple Heart recipient.
"It's representational of our veterans and the sacrifice they made, and this will remind people and honor our veterans," Foreman said.
Jackson said he's just proud to be part of it.
"I'm glad to give something back to the men and women who have fought for our freedom," he said.
The dedication is set for Nov. 7, just in time for Veterans Day.
Get involved
To donate to the veterans memorial, contact Don Nichols, chapter commander of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, at 918-931-8632.
