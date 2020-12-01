While some kids seem to have everything, thoughtful presents can still delight them. So connections and comfort seems to be what shoppers are looking for this holiday season.
Puzzles, cards, dice, or board games appeal to all ages, and can help teach life lessons while having fun with friends and family. Many classic games have versions for specific interests or fandoms. Last year, TahlequahOpoly was a hit in the area, but that game, as well as chess or trivia, come in versions featuring hit movies, TV shows, or popular animals.
For a more specialized game, or general in-house video gaming, look into Start.
"We still carry trading card games and Games Workshop mini-figures, plus gift cards," said Adrien Nong, Start owner. "Games Workshop is a brand. The main use is for a tabletop war game, but because a lot of them are fantasy figures, they're popular with Dungeons and Dragons players. You assemble and paint them yourself."
Start gift cards are actually amounts loaded onto player accounts. The credit can be used for merchandise, food or beverages, and session times on the computers and gaming consoles.
Nong said they carry adult and kids masks for when people don't have one or forget theirs, and have put in other measures due to the pandemic.
"We made the effort with partitions, masks rules, and ramped up cleaning of controllers and stations. We allow them to take them [masks] off at game stations because of the partitions, but outside of that, they are required," he said.
For the gamers, Fortnight, Minecraft, and the variety of Lego titles remain popular, according to Lilly Earlywolf, Game X Change associate.
"We often get people coming in looking for Nintendo Switch, either the normal or the white one," said Earlywolf. "We have a bunch of Funko Pops, and models people have to build, from Gundam to Pokemon. We still have DVDs and Blu-Rays, and a whole section for kids."
Even from birth, games are fun to learn and play. Junie's Closet branched into baby items a couple of years ago, and June Ludwig said she added some children's toys this spring.
"I have puzzles and games that I started carrying during the shutdown," said June Ludwig, owner. "I have card games, magnetic boards, and puzzles for ages 3 and up. We have Wild + Wolf and eeBoo toys."
The Jellycat stuffed animals and books for ages birth and up are still a community favorite from Junie's.
"We have Pura Vida Bracelets and bandeau headbands for teens," said Ludwig.
Growing tweens and teens may be able to wear clothing from local shops that cater to women, as they often have extra small or small sizes, as well as one-size-fits-most accessories, such as scarves, gloves and hats. Try the Western accessories at Workman's or the funky variety at Boulevard.
Whether a kid likes unicorns or toy cars, they can have fun getting clean using Toy Surprise Bath Bombs from Vivid. The Magic Dust bath fizzy could bring smiles to dirty faces, or try the handmade soaps and bath bombs with toys inside them, which are in stock now at Vivid.
The Wet Brush could help after that bath, as this brush helps reduce pain and brushing effort while preventing hair from breaking. Vivid has some of the Disney line of the Wet Brush, which feature Mickey Mouse or "Frozen II" characters. They also carry the limited edition glitter one and glitter keychain brushes.
For the littles in the world, Vivid offers a full line of baby goodies and gifts, according to Amy Carter, Vivid co-owner. From soft swaddle blankets to the popular Nookums' Paci-Plushies Buddies, a variety of prints and animals are available, as well as premade gift sets.
The Barnes & Noble inside the Northeastern State University Bookstore often carries children's books, as well as art supplies.
Knowing a thing or two about a child's interests opens the world of gift possibilities, as even a pair of socks are cool if they feature the kid's favorite planet, game character, or internet meme.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.