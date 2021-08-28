Area service men and women, local residents, and kids came out to solemnly walk for those recently killed during an attack on the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Carson Younger, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served 2015-2019, said he wanted to do more than create a Facebook post honoring the 13 U.S. troops who died during the suicide bombings.
“I wanted to do something more than that, and we care, and we’re stronger together,” Younger said. “There are people who really do care and they care about what’s going on. I refuse to taint their sacrifice with politics.”
Younger addressed the residents of Tahlequah in a Facebook post Friday afternoon, and said he would be paying tribute to the 13 fallen servicemen by walking 13 laps at the Northeastern State University track Saturday morning.
The post quickly spread across social media and was shared by a number of people, who then showed up to walk Saturday morning and brought a few friends.
Army veteran Rob Carr graduated from Tahlequah High School and then joined the military, serving for 13 years. He said losing even one soldier is too much, and that’s why he wanted to walk.
“As a veteran, you have to support when you can,” said Carr. “I didn’t have a family or anything, and I found a different family that way. It’s about family and those brothers I didn’t have."
Afghanistan fell under the control of Taliban militants in less than nine days after the withdrawal of U.S. troops began following two decades of occupation.
On Aug. 26, two members of the Islamic State terrorist group detonated explosive belts outside of Kabul’s airport, where thousands of stranded Americans and Afghan refugees had gathered in an effort to flee the country.
At least 170 other people, in addition to the 13 U.S. servicemen, were killed, and the death toll is expected to rise. The attack marked the deadliest day for American troops since 2011, and the first American casualty since 2020.
The U.S. has evacuated close to 100,000 from Afghanistan, and military personnel believe there are still 1,000 Americans in that country.
The U.S. military reported they conducted an airstrike in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province against the Islamic State, a mission that likely killed an extremist leader. This is the first known response from the U.S. to the suicide bomb attacks.
The 13 Americans have been identified and families have been notified.
Back at home, the group of those who walked in honor of those who lost their lives, also prayed as group for the nation.
“When we leave here, I want to say that we should do this more often. It’s a shame that we have to have tragedy that brings us together like this, because when I look around, we have a whole community of people who care,” said Younger.
Dustin Butler, a Marine and Air Force veteran, said it’s unfortunate that Thursday’s attack wasn’t the first – and it won’t be the last.
“It’s an honor to be here because of people’s sacrifice, and that’s not going to be the last. To be out here and celebrate their lives to bring the community together – it’s easy to be angry, and it’s hard to be positive in the situation that we’re in,” Butler said.
