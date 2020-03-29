Local musicians jamming for online audience

With venues closed and folks told to stay at home, local musicians are finding ways to still jam for crowds - but now it's online.
Tahlequah musicians John Fell and Sam Cox set up the Facebook group "Oklahoma Quarantine Open Mic" last week, and more than 780 people had joined by Friday afternoon, March 27.
"A friend of mine started an open mic online in Lubbock, Texas, and they had a couple hundred people in it. I thought it would be a cool idea," said Cox. "I think the response has been way better than we expected."
The purpose is to keep music alive during the quarantine, Cox said, and to give people something different to focus on.
"Knowing they were watching the same person perform with almost 100 other people live at the same time is cool," he said.
Group administrators posted a call for musicians to sign up for a 30-minute slot for the first show on March 25. Eight performers quickly claimed spots, and they all took turns going live when it was their tum.
Shawn Pendleton and his wife, Mandy Joe, moved from Dallas to Tahlequah several months ago so he could go to Northeastern State University. Both are originally from Oklahoma, and they are huge music lovers, he said. They have had a lot of fun attending open mic nights at Ned's and Kroner & Baer Pub. Pendleton was the first to perform, and while he said he was nervous, he ended up having a blast.
"It's been amazing getting to know the people in the local music scene. They have been extremely welcoming," said Pendleton. "I'm going to get my wife to sing next time, plus we just love supporting all the musicians during this crazy time."
Kyron Thumper Lee said he lives in "the absolute middle of nowhere near the Cherokee County line," and he already misses watching shows and performing.
"This is a really cool way to be able to do both. I know it hasn't been all that long, but I'm used to watching two or three live performances a week, and most of those are local acts - the same acts I'm now able to see in this group," said Lee.
Florinda and Nocona Ridge joined the group because Nocona is a musician and they enjoy socializing over music.
"This keeps us music lovers connected. I enjoy watching the different performers," said Florinda.
Most performers the first night were solo with a guitar, but one full punk rock band rocked the stream, too.
"It's open to all genres, poetry, etc. Someone asked if they could sing karaoke. I'm looking forward to that. And there will be some first-time performers also," said Cox. "More than anything, it takes people's mind - and my mind - off of being at home for weeks on end."
Cox is used to playing and traveling with Ragland. He said it's hard going from being a full-time musician to a no-time one.
"We are highly encouraging artists to post links to their Venmo/PayPal/cash app. A lot of the musicians who played last week - Autumn Ragland, Jake Flint and others - are full-time musicians. So, right now, they are completely out of work," said Cox. "We are talking about doing one night that donates all of the funds to the Red Dirt Relief Fund."
Check it out
Live streams are set for Wednesdays and Sundays, 5-10 p.m. Fifteen people signed up in under an hour to perform for Sunday's stream. Among those set to play are: Gunner Fore, Casey West, Lee Riley, Katelyn Myers, Amber Watson, and Jake Robinson.
