Local New Year's Eve celebrations set for all ages

New Year's Eve offers a chance to stay up and party, but the area also has opportunities for all ages to gather and say goodbye to 2019.
For kids ages 6-11 who may not want to stay up until midnight, the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave., will host a Noon Day Eve celebration on Tuesday. The event will start with two crafts - a necklace and party hat. A balloon drop will happen at noon, and pizza and a movie will start at 12:05 p.m. Registration is encouraged for those who want to do the crafts and eat pizza.
"The balloons are already hanging up in plastic bags," said Michelle Newton, youth services coordinator. "You can always come and watch the movie, but there might not be pizza if you didn't sign up."
Ages 10 and up can stay up all night at the New Year's Eve Lock-in at Start, 120 N. Muskogee Ave. Along with rows of gaming computer stations and various video game consoles, Start offers virtual reality games, tabletop and board games, snacks, drinks, and more.
The registration price of $25 per person is available until Dec. 30, and the day-of price is $30.
Check-in will begin at 7 p.m., and anyone under 18 must be signed up by a parent or guardian who has a valid photo ID. Gamers 18 and over must have valid photo ID to register. Doors will be locked at 10 p.m. NYE, and reopen at 7 a.m. Wednesday. Call 918-871-2490 for more information.
A special dance for all ages is scheduled for 7-10 p.m. on NYE at the Tahlequah Senior Citizens Center, 230 E. First St. Midnite Ride, the band that plays at the regular dances on Friday nights will perform. Admission is $5 per person, and it is a potluck event.
Downtown bars and the Cherokee Nation casinos are having themed events, live music, and a lot of specials.
Cherokee Casino Tahlequah and Fort Gibson will hold the $12,000 All That Jazz New Year's Eve Celebrations with live music, cash drawings, and dinner specials. All guests must be 21 or over.
The bands take to the stages at 5 p.m., with D'Elegantz Band and Spjörk in Tahlequah, and Empire and The Downbeat 918 in Fort Gibson.
Both locations will offer dinner from 5 to 10 p.m., and the menus include: filet mignon, grilled shrimp, au gratin potatoes, and chef's choice of vegetables.
Tahlequah casino will have two $250 cash drawings every 30 minutes between 6-11 p.m.; one $1,500 cash drawing at 11:30 p.m.; and one $5,000 cash drawing at 12:30 a.m.
The schedule for Fort Gibson is: $1,000 cash drawing at 6 p.m. and 11:30; one $500 cash drawing every 30 minutes from 6:30-11 p.m.; and a $5,000 cash drawing at 12:30 a.m. The first 500 players on New Year's Day will receive a special Cherokee Casino Fort Gibson New Year's shirt.
A New Year's Eve Pre-party Giveaway is on tap at Lift Coffee Bar, 309 N. Muskogee Ave., 7-9 p.m.
Giveaways will happen every 20 minutes, but attendees must purchase a bar drink or special to be entered and be present to win. Items to be given away include: gift certificates, wine bottles, and merchandise.
Along with regular Lift menu items, such as coffee, teas, smoothies, and more, drink specials with special names, such as 2020 Sunrise, Adios 2019, and Dirty Mary, will be offered. Shots will be available for $2 all day.
Beginning at 8 p.m., all are invited to an evening filled with fun, food, and fellowship at Freedom Fellowship Church, 19687 S. Lake Region Road in Hulbert. Along with prayers and songs, attendees can join in other activities available that night. For more information, call or text 918-636-6873.
Dewain's Place, 303 S. Water Ave., will open at 6 p.m. Tuesday, and a Roaring '20s theme is set.
"People are encouraged to dress up," said Nate Jones, bartender.
DJ Linney will start spinning at 9 p.m., and everyone in the building at that time will have a $5 cover charge. Partiers will get an individual mini bottle of champagne, and a toast is set for midnight. Drink specials and special drinks will be offered all night. People must be 21 or older to enter Dewain's.
If the 1920s aren't a favorite decade or fashion style, Kroner & Baer Pub, 200 N. Muskogee Ave., invites those 21 and over to "A Blast From The Past."
This theme offers an opportunity to represent a favorite decade, "whether it be the swinging 60s, groovy 70s, or big hair 80s," according to the Facebook event.
"We are going to do a themed gathering with RC and the Ambers, and Jordan Cox and friends playing - no cover, which is also a good thing," said Liz Guthriee, bartender.
The bands start at 9 p.m., and music to dance to and from different decades will be played after midnight.
Partiers can watch the ball drop, do the countdown, and enjoy a champagne toast as the clock strikes midnight at Kroner or down at The Branch, 505 N. Muskogee Ave.
"New Year's has always been a big deal at The Branch. We're really excited," said Tyler Maruca, general manager. "It's a great atmosphere. You can have a glass of champagne and toast with friends by the fire or enjoy the great view."
The Branch will not have live music or a cover, and all ages are welcome, but only those with a valid over-21 ID will be served alcohol.
"We're a family restaurant. It's a safe environment for anyone," said Maruca. "Our servers know not to sell to anyone under 21."
The Deck at Cookson Village has been closed this winter, but it will be open for a New Year's Eve party. Call 918-457-5578 for more information.
