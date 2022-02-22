The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a Feb. 22 meeting, tabled several expenditure documentations for American Rescue Plan Act funds totaling $4.8 million.
Several nonprofit organizations, churches and Tahlequah Public Schools requested funds for COVID support, revenue replacement, construction, affordable housing projects, and more. Among those seeking the most funds was Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity, which requested $2.9 million in funds for affordable housing project, Phase 1 and Phase 2. TAHFH also asked for $100,000 for nonprofit assistance.
“We have several, several requests, and some are very high amounts, and we don’t have enough money to do all of those,” said District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard.
Zoë Institute Inc, Helping the Hungry, and Hopeless and Homeless requested $849,377 to go toward Hands of Grace and the Tahlequah Day Center.
The Tahlequah Trails Association asked for $562,000 to help complete the remaining 8 miles of trails, and the Tahlequah Mission Park Project requested $240,000 for continued funding of construction.
TPS asked for $50,000, which would go toward the athletic department.
The board voted to table the item so commissioners could look more closely at the figures.
Commissioners did give approval for the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office to use a portion of its ARPA funds to go toward uniform allowance, a Drone and a K-9 deputy.
CCSO had requested $1 million in ARPA funds during a Jan. 18 meeting for 15 new trucks, which would account for just under $750,000. Sheriff Jason Chennault relinquished $23,000 to go toward the rural fire departments for communication upgrades.
In other business, Tahlequah resident Robert Lee approached the board with an idea for litter abatement equipment.
“I was a Boy Scout leader for 20 years, and every time we went on a campout, we taught our boys, ‘Leave it better than you found it,’” said Lee. “We always found litter, especially when we went to state parks.”
Lee said he moved to Tahlequah for a number a reasons, and one was the beauty of the area.
“But everywhere I go, it’s very frustrating. We go out to River Bend to kayak, and every time we go out there, there’s trash and litter. I was very happy when the proposal passed to support the implementation of the tax for litter abatement,” he said.
Lee researched and found a Madvac, a litter vacuum he feels would be beneficial for the county.
“I pick up [litter] about a quarter of a mile every month or two along Stick Ross Mountain Road, and just this last week, I picked up four full bags of trash just along that quarter mile,” he said.
Lee said the Madvac is five times more efficient than manual pickup, and it would cost about $25,000.
“It just seems like a solution to me and a good way to spend that money. You can put your tax dollars at work, sign on it, people will see this out working and doing what we ask them to do to elevate the litter problem, and it would be effective,” said Lee.
The board acknowledged a court summons for a lawsuit alleging negligence in the death of a 22-year-old.
Haiden Fleming lived north of Peggs, just inside Mayes County, when the 911 center routed a call to the Cherokee County 911 Center. Chennault has said they weren’t familiar with where Fleming lived and couldn’t pull it up on their map. Fleming reportedly died before an ambulance got there.
The family is suing Mayes Emergency Services Trust Authority, 911 Center for Cherokee County, the Board of County Commissioner of Cherokee County, CCSO, and unidentifiable employees and agents of MESTA and/or 911 Trust Authority.
A juvenile detention/transportation claim of $280 was approved.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were given the OK. The approval of payroll was tabled until Feb. 24 at 9 a.m.
What’s next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, March 7, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.