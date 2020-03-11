Local officers explain training, how decision to use force is made

The use of force by law enforcement personnel depends on the amount of effort required to compel compliance by an unwilling subject, and area officers are expected to use discernment.
According to the National Institute of Justice, the use of force becomes necessary and is permitted under specific circumstances, which vary based on the situation. And sometimes, officer-involved shootings result in fatalities.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said every situation is different, and each deputy is trained to handle said situation whichever way it goes.
“With the shooting we had a couple of weeks ago, the suspect didn’t gave us any choice, and things escalated in seconds,” said Chennault. “We went from our presence to deadly force.”
There are five levels of the Use of Force Continuum for which officers are trained, depending on the threat.
Chennault said the first level is the presence of law enforcement, which is considered the best way to resolve a situation. If that doesn’t work, then the use of force progresses to level 2, which features tactical commands such as “Let me see your hands,” “Don’t move,” or “Stop.”
“Level 1 is just our presence, and level 2 is verbal commands," Chennault explained. "If someone is getting loud and getting upset, we can’t let them talk above us. And then when someone who tries to actively resist, we move to level 3, and that’s physical control or we go hands-on.”
Officers are trained to use both "soft" and "hard" techniques when they must go hands-on with a suspect. "Soft" is the method employed when an officer grabs, holds, and joint-locks to restrain a suspect, and "hard" means when the officer uses punches and kicks to restrain the suspect.
Tahlequah Assistant Police Chief Steve Garner said any officer who uses pain compliance techniques on a suspect must first complete department-approved training.
“When we go to the police academy, we’re trained in where to strike with a baton, where to use the pressure points, and the arm bars,” he said. “You have to be trained and successfully pass that training before you’re allowed to use them.”
The fourth level involves less-lethal methods wherein a baton, pepper spray, or a Taser is used to gain compliance. Tahlequah Police Chief has often stressed he prefers his officers to use a Taser before involving a more lethal method.
Both Chennault and Garner agree that law enforcement officers have decreased the use of pepper spray since departments have normalized the method of Tasers.
“Most officers don’t carry pepper spray anymore because the Taser is more effective,” said Garner. “The bad thing about pepper spray is it can come back on the officer and render him kind of useless for awhile.”
The last level is lethal force, and should only be used if a suspect is posing a serious threat to the officer or others.
“They know there’s a possibility, and it’s in the back of your mind, but they’re always prepared for it and are trained well for it,” Chennault said. “It’s something to where every time you go to any type of force training, it’s drilled into your head. I think we’re pretty fortunate for as many calls as we take that it doesn’t happen more often.”
Officers in Oklahoma are required to complete de-escalation training of two hours per year, and 25 hours every year of other tactical training. Garner said TPD maintains a schedule of constant training on a daily basis.
“We are giving out daily training bulletins and some of them reflect on the use-of-force situations,” said Garner.
Every time a law enforcement office uses a type of force – whether is be a Taser, pepper spray, hands-on, or a firearm – he must include a use-of-force documentation with the report.
“Anytime we use force on someone, we document it. If they Taser someone when arresting them, they document it in the report, but they also have another form that's given to Capt. Derrick Grant,” said Chennault.
District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp is responsible for reviewing all officer-involved shootings and has had over 11 years of experience with those cases.
Another form of use of force is when handlers release their K-9 partners to assist in locating and taking down a suspect.
“If Lucas is coming out to conduct a drug sniff or even a track on a person, we don’t consider that a use of force,” said Chennault. “But if he’s asked to assist in arresting someone, then that’s a use of force.”
Garner said officers, deputies, and troopers are professionally trained to assess every situation they are called into, and at the end of the day, they have families to go home to.
“They’re going to protect themselves and others when they need to,” he said.
