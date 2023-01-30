Local officers take part in active shooter drill

Area emergency agencies worked together during an Active Shooter Training Drill held Friday afternoon, Jan. 27, at the Northeastern Health System Medical Park.
Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott said the drill was part of a calibration with Cherokee Nation Emergency Management. CNEM, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, Northeastern Health System, W.W. Hastings Hospital, Cherokee County Emergency Management, and the Tahlequah Police Department were all involved.
"CHEM actually organized this amongst several other organizations. It went really well and it lasted about 40 minutes," Scott said.
A drill like this one can take weeks to a month to orchestrate.
"I did a walk through with the shooters a week prior to the active shooter scenario. Mainly what we did for that purpose is some of the offices within that building actually had people and were going to have people in there," Scott said.
NHS EMS Director Mike Cates called in reports of an active shooter just after 3 p.m., and hospital security guards pulled up a short time later.
After officers rushed into the building, one of the "shooters" got a hold of a security guard's handheld radios and gave a chilling message to authorities who were outside the building. Scott said that wasn't planned as part of the drill.
"The two security guards who went in originally, the one who didn't get shot eventually got shot when he got to the second floor, and that's the radio they took," Scott said.
Scott said he was impressed when one of the TPD officer's gun malfunctioned during the drill.
"His partner ended up shooting one of the active shooters so he abandoned his gun that had malfunctioned and took the gun of the shooter," he said.
In the end, both "shooters" were killed by law enforcement.
Police Chief Nate King said four of his officers arrived and did their job by neutralizing the threat.
"I was really proud of our four officers who participated. They served as the responding officers. They were able to eliminate the active shooters in the building without having to call in SWAT team or anything like that," King said.
Scott said the four officers with TPD worked on different shifts, so they went into the scenario without being familiar with whom they were going to be working.
"Those four officers were told nothing about the scenario, other than it was going to be an active shooter drill. They didn't even know where it was going to be until the day of, so there was no preparation whatsoever," Scott said.
This was Scott's second active shooter drill, and he said they would like to plan one for the schools once classes are out for the summer.
"We would definitely like to do a drill at the school just because of the past year of school shootings. We plan to do that once school has been concluded this year and we actually already have scenario planned," he said.
Present were officers and crews with the Tahlequah Police Department: Sgt. Lane Cobb, Officers Mitchell Sellers, Bo Smith, and Steffon Herd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.